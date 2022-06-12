150,000 jobs up for grabs in Independence Day fair

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — About 150,000 jobs are up for grabs in the Independence Day job fair held by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Sunday.

DOLE Asst. Sec. Dominique Tutay told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo that the "Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan Job and Business Fairs" were held in 25 sites nationwide, offering thousands of openings from 1,100 local and overseas employers.

Tutay said the local vacancies include the following positions: production operator, customer service representative, microfinance officer and loan officer, sewer/sewing mechanic, and masons, carpenters, and laborers.

Overseas openings include nurses, factory workers, household service workers, cleaners, carpenters, electricians, masons.

Nurses hired in the job fair will be sent to work to Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia, Tutay said, while factory workers will most likely be sent to Taiwan.

Some government agencies are also offering jobs in the Independence Day fair: the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Among the open positions in these agencies include jail officers, police officers, drug enforcement officers and chemists, as well as researchers.

Some local government units (LGU) are also offering jobs in the fair, including revenue officer or lawyer positions, Tutay added.

Most of the government job openings are plantilla (regular) positions, she said.

Because the job fairs will be held in-person, some applicants may get hired on the spot.

But a few select regions will also be accepting online applications: National Capital Region, as well as Regions 3, 6, and 11.

The job fair will run from June 11 to 14.