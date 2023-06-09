Home  >  Business

PSE ends week in red amid slew of economic data

Posted at Jun 10 2023 12:29 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange caps the week in the red as investors digest a slew of economic data. Michelle Ong tells us more.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 9, 2023
