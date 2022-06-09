Home  >  Business

PH transport groups say P1 fare hike insufficient

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 10 2022 01:26 AM

The world is heading towards a global cost of living crisis.

The UN Global Crisis Response Group said Russia's invasion of Ukraine is making this ever so likely.

The worsening economic impact of the conflict to hit consumers in the Philippines with a triple whammy.

Aside from higher transport and power costs, authorities warn of a worsening food crisis in the country later this year.

Jeepney operators on Thursday implemented a P1 fare hike as domestic fuel prices doubled since March. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 9, 2022
