PH shares end 2-day winning streak, fall to 6,758

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 10 2022 01:36 AM

A downgrade in the global growth outlook resulted in a bloodbath in some Asian markets.

Philippine shares were not spared. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 9, 2022
