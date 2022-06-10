Home  >  Business

J&T Express vows to address labor issues following strike, says riders' lawyer

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 10 2022 01:04 PM

MANILA — Logistics delivery company J&T Express has vowed to address labor issues raised by some workers who staged a strike before a major online shopping sale.

According to lawyer Sonny Matula, counsel of the United Rank and File Employees of J&T Express, it is a "positive step towards the resolution of the problems."

"We are glad that we had an agreement with the management of the J&T Express last Monday," he told ANC's "Rundown".

Among issues raised were the termination of the president of the workers' union, harassment on the number of union leaders and members, and diminution of benefits such as allowances.

"There are other issues which are still subject for technical assistance to be given by the National Conciliation and Mediation Board," Matula said.

Some delivery riders, sorters and truck drivers of J&T Express staged a strike last week in Laguna to call for better labor conditions.
