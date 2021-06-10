Home  >  Business

Ilang negosyante naghahanda na rin sa 'booster' shot ng kanilang manggagawa

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 10 2021 07:18 PM

Hindi pa man dumating ang in-order na bakuna ng pribadong sektor, naghahanda na rin ang mga negosyante para sa "booster vaccines" na libre ring ibibigay sa mga manggagawa sa susunod na taon. Kahit kalahati lang ng populasyon ng Metro Manila at mga karatig-probinsiya ang mabakunahan, puwede na umanong buksan ang ekonomiya. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 10 Hunyo 2021

