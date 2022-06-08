Home  >  Business

P2 taas presyo kada kilo ng bigas posible sa mga susunod na buwan: Philcongrains

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 09 2022 01:41 AM

MAYNILA—Posible na tumaas ang presyo ng bigas ng P2 kada kilo sa mga susunod na buwan, ayon sa isang grupo nitong Miyerkoles.

Saad ni Joji Co, chairperson ng Philippine Confederation Of Grains Associations, ito ay dahil sa pagtaas ng presyo ng gasolina.

Posible din umano na hindi tumaas ang presyo ng bigas kung bibigyan ng gobyerno ng ayuda sa krudo ang mga transporter ng bigas.

Ani Co, kung itataas ng P6 kada kilo ang bigas na nabanggit ng Department of Agriculture (DA) kamakailan lang, aabot sa P300 ang dagdag sa transport costs ng bigas.

Pero aniya, record-breaking ang pagpasok ng imported rice ng DA kaya walang nakikitang rason na tataas ng P6 kada kilo ang bigas.—SRO, TeleRadyo, Hunyo 8, 2022

