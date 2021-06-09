Home  >  Business

ANC

PH shares close above 6,900 for the first time since March

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 09 2021 10:49 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index closed above the 6,900 level for the first time since March.

The surge comes as the country's exports and imports rise at their fastest pace in over a decade. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 9, 2021
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  