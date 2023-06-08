Home  >  Business

Philippine shares edge lower at 6,539

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 08 2023 11:29 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares failed to sustain gains from the previous trading session in anticipation of rate hikes in the United States. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 8, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  