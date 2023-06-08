Hotel101 bets on unique business model to propel global growth

Watch more on iWantTFC

DoubleDragon's unique hotel brand Hotel101 aims to become among the world's top 5 by achieving a 500,000-room portfolio in 100 countries by 2040, its CEO Hannah Yulo-Luccini said on Thursday.

Hotel101's unique business concept, where owners buy a unit to be managed by the company as a hotel, is what would propel the brand's growth globally, Yulo-Luccini told ANC.

Both Hotel101 and the unit owners share the revenues from occupancy, she said.

"It's a very unique concept because it's an asset type expansion. Unlike your traditional hotel developers, we presell all of the units during the construction period," she said.

"It's a long term management contract that the unit owner signed up to. They buy a unit so they know it will be managed by Hotel101 as a hotel," she added.

Its ongoing Hotel101 Cebu-Mactan is already sold out during its preselling period. Meanwhile, she said its project in Niseko, Japan would break ground this August.

"We're really, really serious about our vision to hit 500,000 rooms by 2040 and to become the first Filipino company to be listed in Nasdaq in the next 3 to 4 years," she said.