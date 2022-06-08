Home  >  Business

PH shares up for second day to 6,769

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 08 2022 10:53 PM

Philippine shares rose alongside most markets in Asia as investors shrugged off warnings about a potential global economic slowdown. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 8, 2022
