BSP opens design competition for new complex at New Clark City

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will open Tuesday a design competition for its new complex in New Clark City in Tarlac, its chief said.

The contest for the design of the 31-hectare property is open to local and foreign participants, said BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno.

The construction is expected to begin first quarter next year and be completed by 2024, said Diokno.

"We’re doing this because first of all this is part of our contingency planning. In the event of a Big One we need to have an alternative site," he said.

This is the BSP's "contribution to national government in its vision to decongest Metro Manila and establish a government center in New Clark City."

The new complex is part of the agency's "sustainable central banking desire," Diokno said.

"We practice what we preach... We will give guidelines to banks that they should embrace green financing and we’re giving them 3 years to transition," he said.

The complex will house the BSP's printing plant, which is currently in Quezon City, academic center, data center for digitalization, and sports and wellness facilities, according to Diokno.

For more information, the public may visit the central bank's official website, he added.