Home > Business Philippine shares recovers to 6,564 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 07 2023 11:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares recovered on Wednesday. On analyst sees this as a belated reaction to the country's cooler inflation figure in May. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 7, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /overseas/06/08/23/emotional-harry-finishes-evidence-in-historic-tabloids-court-battle/news/06/08/23/chedeng-now-a-severe-tropical-storm/video/news/06/07/23/batangas-residents-told-to-mask-up-stay-indoors/video/news/06/07/23/herbosa-seeks-support-in-solving-health-sector-woes/video/news/06/07/23/teodoro-vows-to-reform-pension-fund-of-military-uniformed-personnel