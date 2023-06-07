Home  >  Business

Philippine shares recovers to 6,564

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 07 2023 11:27 PM

Philippine shares recovered on Wednesday.

On analyst sees this as a belated reaction to the country's cooler inflation figure in May. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 7, 2023
