The elevated inflation, which could trigger more interest rate hikes from the central bank, could have an impact on loan growth but it is likely to remain manageable, Fitch Ratings Financial Institutions Director Tamma Febrian told ANC.

Inflation in the Philippines accelerated to 5.4 percent in May, faster than the 4.9 percent in April.

“From the banking sector perspective…we would see a hit on the loan growth expectations… Right now our base case scenario is that we don’t think this inflation issue is going to be a prolonged one,” Febrian said.

“Our base case scenario is that there will be a normalization by 2023 and it means we do see, in terms of the impact on loan growth, it's probably going to be manageable,” he added.

Fitch Ratings earlier revised its outlook on Philippine banks to "stable" from "negative," citing continued economic recovery and waning COVID-19 risks.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier raised the benchmark interest rate to 2.25 percent from 2 percent. Analysts have said more rate hikes are in the horizon.

The BSP will hold a monetary policy meeting on June 23.

