Home  >  Business

PH shares slip to 6,716 ahead of inflation data

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 06 2022 10:44 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine shares started the week on the backfoot as investors await the release of the country's latest inflation data. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 6, 2022
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   PH shares   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH economy   stock market  