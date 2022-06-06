Watch more News on iWantTFC

Another big time oil price hike looms, as Western nations imposed more sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, fuel demand increased due to the summer driving season in the United States, and COVID-19 restrictions were eased in China.

Diesel prices are expected to increase by up to P6.70 per liter on Tuesday, while kerosene may increase by over P5 per liter and gasoline prices may rise up to P2.80 per liter.

This was after the European Union announced the partial ban of Russian oil imports.

As of May 31, local prices of gasoline have gone up by P23.85 per liter, diesel by P30.30 per liter and kerosene by P27.65 liters since the start of the year, according to the Department of Energy.