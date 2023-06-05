Home  >  Business

PSEI posts modest gains to close higher at 6,521

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 05 2023 11:58 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares joined the regional upswing ahead of Tuesday’s inflation reading. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 5, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  