Gov't to spend beyond P82.5-billion budget for COVID-19 vaccines this year: DBM

MANILA - The government will have to spend beyond its original allocated budget for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine doses this year, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado said Saturday.

The government will have to tap into the contingency fund allocated in the 2021 National Budget, Avisado said in a public press briefing, as the country continues to look for more COVID-19 vaccine doses and places itself in a race with other countries to get more jabs.

“Sa taong ito nag-allocate tayo ng 82.5 billion for COVID-19 vaccination program. Of this amount 70 billion ginamit sa pambili ng COVID-19 vaccines at 12.5 ay sa ancillary at logistical [purposes]. Subalit hindi tayo natatapos dito kasi kailangan natin ng mas maraming vaccine at nakikipag-unahan tayo sa ibang bansa,” Avisado said.

(This year, we allocated P82.5 biliion for the COVID-19 vaccination program. Of this amount, we used P70 billion to buy vaccines, and P12.5 billion for ancillary and logistical purposes. But we are not stopping here because we need more vaccine jabs and we are in a race with other countries to secure doses.)

He added: “Ang madaling sabi: hindi lang po talaga 82.5 billion ang gagastusin sa pagbili ng vaccine. Kaya kahit contingency fund kailangang gamitin.”

(In short, we will have to spend more than P82.5 billion in buying vaccines. We will need to tap into our contingency fund.)

President Rodrigo Duterte recently approved the use of P2.5 billion from the 2021 contingency fund of the government.

“Ang amount will cover the payment of 4 million doses of vaccines which is expected na ma-deliver ngayong buwan,” Avisado said.

(This amount will cover the payment for 4 million doses of vaccines, which [are] expected to be delivered this month.)

The P82.5 billion fund was allocated under Bayanihan 2 for vaccine procurement. Avisado said the budget office has disbursed P59.39 billion to the Department of Health “to finance the covering loan agreements with institutions” for vaccine procurement.

They are planning to release the remaining P10.61 billion once DOH sends the appropriate requests.

The Philippines has so far taken delivery a total 8,329,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from various brands. Of this, 4.5 million Sinovac jabs and 80,000 Sputnik shots were procured, while the rest were donated.