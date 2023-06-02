Home > Business PH shares join regional uptrend amid US debt ceiling bill passage ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 03 2023 12:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares joined the regional uptrend as investors cheered the passage of the US debt ceiling bill. Michelle Ong reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 2, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Philippine shares US debt ceiling US debt ceiling bill /video/spotlight/06/03/23/fewer-filipinos-see-their-quality-of-life-improving-study/video/business/06/03/23/senate-minority-warns-marcos-jr-on-mif-bill/video/news/06/03/23/lawyers-of-suspects-in-degamo-slay-refute-remullas-claim/entertainment/06/03/23/rakrakan-festival-postponed-due-to-bad-weather/spotlight/06/02/23/breast-cancer-drug-shown-to-reduce-recurrence-risk