A group on Saturday pushed for the involvement of the private sector in the skills development of students to increase their employability.

According to a recent Social Weather Stations survey, at least 69 percent of adult Filipinos found it hard to score a job.

Justine Raagas, executive director of Philippine Business for Education, told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that industry involvement has been one of their advocacies.

"Meaning na kasama 'yung industry kasama, 'yung private sector sa education sa pag-prepare ng mga tao," Raagas said.

— TeleRadyo, June 3, 2023