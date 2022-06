Watch more News on iWantTFC

Fitch Ratings revised its outlook on Philippine banks to stable from negative due to continued economic recovery and waning COVID-19 pandemic risks.

This, after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas hiked the key interest rate to 2.25 percent from 2 percent.

Banks are likely to benefit from higher interest rates.

“Loan demand has improved in tandem in recent months and we expect the trend to be sustained through the rest of the year despite rising inflation,” Fitch Ratings said.

“Banks are well positioned to benefit from higher benchmark policy rates, considering their asset mix and favorable deposit structure,” it added.

But it has retained the negative outlook on credit worthiness of 5 local banks, which it said was tied to the movement of sovereign ratings which is also still negative. These banks, however, are poised for continued gradual growth, it said.

In July 2021, Fitch Ratings affirmed the country’s BBB rating but downgraded its outlook to negative.