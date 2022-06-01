Home  >  Business

Analyst says local market nervous about inflation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 02 2022 12:40 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine shares finished lower on the first trading day of June, as investors continued to fret about rising inflation. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 1, 2022
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  