Salt industry development bill to boost sector: stakeholder

Watch more on iWantTFC

The proposed Philippine Salt Industry Development Act, which was recently approved by the House of Representatives, is a step towards boosting the country's local salt industry, a stakeholder said on Thursday.



The industry has been "plagued by obstacles in the last 3 decades," Philippine Association of Salt Industry Networks (Philasin) President Gerard Khonghun said.

Under House Bill 8278 or the Philippine Salt Industry Development Act, salt will be classified as a priority commodity to be produced locally in select areas or regions.

It will also create a council that would oversee the modernization roadmap for the salt industry.

The House of Representatives approved the bill on May 29 with an 287-0 vote.

The measure is one of the priority bills of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. under the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC).