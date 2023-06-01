Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close lower at 6,430

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 01 2023 10:53 PM

Philippine shares kicked off June in negative territory, despite the regional upswing caused by the passage of a bill to raise America’s debt ceiling. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 1, 2023
