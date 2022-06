Watch more News on iWantTFC

Balai ni Fruitas, which is set to launch its P309 million initial public offering this month, said it was betting on baked goods to grow its brand to a common household name.

The subsidiary of listed Fruitas Holdings earlier bought Balai Pandasal.

"Our expansion will focus on the baked goods segment. We wanted to be in the lives of Filipinos everyday. Baked goods, particularly pandesal fill that void in the breakfast time," Director and chief financial adviser of Fruitas and Balai ni Fruitas Calvin Chua told ANC.

"Bread is the main substitute for rice in the Philippines and there is room to grow," he added.

Pandesal is a staple bread for breakfast in Filipino households.

Balai ni Fruitas' IPO involves the issue of 325 million primary common shares, it said.

Fruitas Holdings earlier said Balai was eyeing to expand to 100 Balai Pandesal outlets by end of 2022 and 150 by the end of 2023.