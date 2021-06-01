Home  >  Business

Rotating power blackouts expected in Luzon until next week

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 01 2021 10:30 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Lengthy power outages are experienced in parts of Luzon island in the Philippines.

Extremely low power supplies may lead to rotating blackouts until next Monday. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 1, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Luzon   power outages   Luzon power grid   NGCP   rotating blackouts  