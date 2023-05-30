Home  >  Business

PSE to dispute BIR's P189-M 2017 tax deficiency

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 30 2023 11:17 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange is disputing an assessment by the Bureau of Internal Revenue that claims the bourse has a tax deficiency of close to P190 million.

But the finance department said the tax agency is just doing its job. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 30, 2023
