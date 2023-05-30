Home > Business Philippine shares shed 1.25 percent to close 6,510 ABS-CBN News Posted at May 30 2023 11:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares closed in the red Tuesday as investors await a crucial US Congress vote on America's debt ceiling. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 30, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /news/05/31/23/walangpasok-mayo-31-miyerkoles-dahil-sa-bagyong-betty/news/05/31/23/49-magnitude-quake-hits-quezon-province-tremor-felt-in-ncr/entertainment/05/31/23/in-one-night-all-3-abs-cbn-primetime-series-set-new-record/news/05/30/23/arroyo-joins-marcos-jr-romualdez-at-malacanang-event/entertainment/05/30/23/408k-live-viewers-batang-quiapo-sets-new-online-record