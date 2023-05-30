Home  >  Business

Philippine shares shed 1.25 percent to close 6,510

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 30 2023 11:21 PM

Philippine shares closed in the red Tuesday as investors await a crucial US Congress vote on America's debt ceiling. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 30, 2023
