Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close higher at 6,593

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 29 2023 11:10 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares kicked off the trading in positive territory on hopes US lawmakers will vote on a deal to raise America’s debt ceiling. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 29, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  