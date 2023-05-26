Home  >  Business

PH shares end week in red anew amid wait for rate hike reversals

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 27 2023 02:53 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares capped the week in the red as investors wait for central banks to start reversing their rate hikes. More from Michelle Ong. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 26, 2023
Read More:  Philippine shares   rate hikes   central banks   BSP   stocks   stock trading   PSE   Philippine Stock Exchange   PSEi   business   economy  