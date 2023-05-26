Home > Business PH shares end week in red anew amid wait for rate hike reversals ABS-CBN News Posted at May 27 2023 02:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares capped the week in the red as investors wait for central banks to start reversing their rate hikes. More from Michelle Ong. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 26, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Philippine shares rate hikes central banks BSP stocks stock trading PSE Philippine Stock Exchange PSEi business economy /video/news/05/27/23/marcos-jr-renews-commitment-to-upgrade-ph-navy/video/news/05/27/23/another-suspect-in-degamo-murder-recants-testimony/video/news/05/27/23/marcos-jr-assures-ph-govt-ready-for-mawar/video/news/05/27/23/ph-braces-for-super-typhoon-mawar/news/05/27/23/mawar-slightly-weakens-during-advance-toward-par