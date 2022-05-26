Home  >  Business

PH shares climb to 6,645 as Marcos names more economic managers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2022 11:22 PM

Philippine shares closed higher for a second straight session after president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. revealed his picks for more key economic posts. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 26, 2022
