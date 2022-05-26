PH shares climb to 6,645 as Marcos names more economic managers
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 26 2022 11:22 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, PSEI, Philippine Stock Exchange Index, PH shares, PH economy, stock market
- /life/05/26/22/look-paolo-ballesteros-goes-in-full-drag-for-mega
- /video/overseas/05/26/22/more-details-revealed-about-texas-gunman
- /video/news/05/26/22/marcos-taps-manny-bonoan-as-public-works-secretary
- /video/business/05/26/22/diokno-tapped-as-marcos-jrs-finance-secretary
- /video/news/05/26/22/comelec-proclaims-winning-party-lists