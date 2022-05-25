Home  >  Business

PH shares recover after two-day decline

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2022 12:30 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index rose alongside most Asian markets after suffering a two-day decline. At least one analyst remains bullish about the local bourse despite the recent volatility. – The World Tonight, ANC, May 25, 2022
