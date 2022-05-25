Home  >  Business

DOF proposes new taxes, wider value added tax base to pay off PH debt

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2022 12:11 AM

The finance department proposed new and higher taxes to enable the country's new government to tackle the ballooning debt inherited from the outgoing administration. The measures are already being opposed by some critics. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 25, 2022
