PH shares surge amid bargain hunting, early window dressing for May

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2021 11:02 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index emerged as the best performer in Asia today after gaining over 2 percent or nearly 145 points. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 26, 2021
