PH shares join regional rally, as inflation fears recede

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 26 2021 04:27 AM

Philippine shares joined a regional rally buoyed by receding inflation fears in the US. Among the biggest gainers of the day were property stocks, as investors look to reopening plays.- The World Tonight, ANC, May 25, 2021
 
