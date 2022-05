Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipinos in Sri Lanka are interested in repatriation amid the shortage in basic goods and fuel plaguing the South Asian country, a representative said Wednesday.

In an interview with ANC, Filipino Community Adviser in Sri Lanka Zeny Yabut said the only issue is that many Filipinos who married Sri Lankan nationals want to bring their children who hold Sri Lankan passports.

"Kinausap ko naman sa grupo namin, marami ang gustong uuwi dito kaso yung mga nakapag asawa ng Sri Lankan national na gustong umuwi na dalahin ang anak nila," Yabut said.

(We talked to them, many wants to come home but those who married locals want to bring their children with them)

Yabut said Filipinos in Sri Lanka are mostly engaged as call center agents, casino card dealers and engineers. She added that they are also still being paid despite the economic crisis.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration earlier said it was working with the Department of Foreign Affairs to extend assistance and gather information on the proposed repatriation.

So far, there is no final tally yet as to how many would like to avail of repatriation, OWWA administration Hans Cacdac said.

Sri Lanka is facing a severe financial crisis due to a shortage in foreign exchange.