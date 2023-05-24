Home > Business Philippine shares close higher at 6,615 ABS-CBN News Posted at May 24 2023 11:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Asian stocks slid as US debt ceiling talks continue, but Philippine shares closed higher. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 24, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /sports/05/24/23/manila-youth-football-league-attracts-88-teams/video/news/05/24/23/outdated-equipment-seen-among-culprits-in-naia-outage/video/news/05/24/23/senators-slam-ngcp-for-charging-consumers-over-unfinished-projects/video/news/05/24/23/authorities-beef-up-preparations-for-typhoon-mawar/video/news/05/24/23/typhoon-mawar-lashes-guam-with-destructive-winds-rainfall