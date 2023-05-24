Home  >  Business

ERC bukas sa mga reklamo kaugnay ng 'bill shock' sa kuryente

Posted at May 24 2023 07:35 PM

Nadoble o natriple ba ang bayarin niyo sa kuryente nitong mga nakaraang buwan? Bukas ang Energy Regulatory Commission sa pagtanggap ng reklamo kaugnay ng bill shock, gaya ng nangyari sa isang konsumer sa San Fernando, Pampanga na nakatanggap ng higit P20,000 na bill sa kuryente. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 24 Mayo 2023

