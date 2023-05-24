Converge eyes growth from prepaid, streaming service

Watch more on iWantTFC

Converge ICT Solutions Inc said Wednesday the next wave of growth could come from prepaid and mid-market customers, as well as from its on demand video streaming service which is set to launch in June.

"BlastTV is really more of a streaming service... So that is something that we’re looking forward to launching. You know it will add value to our existing customers and and you know of course in the future add more revenues," Converge COO Jesus Romero told ANC.

Converge, which earlier launched its prepaid fiber plans also said there are millions who cannot pay a monthly P1,500 postpaid service and the telco plans to cater to them using prepaid and other products coming soon such as a more affordable postpaid plan.

"This is something that we’re very bullish on in a soft launch. We’ve already reached 30,000 customers and the traction is growing faster every day," Romero said.

Converge earlier said its prepaid fiber service can be reloaded for as low as P50.