Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

The Metro Rail Transit Line 7 that will connect Quezon City and Bulacan province is nearly 65 percent complete and will start operations by the last quarter of 2022, a transportation official said on Monday.

The MRT-7 will cut travel time between San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan and North Avenue, Quezon City to 34 minutes from the usual 2 hours. It is expected to ferry some 300,000 passengers daily in its first year of operations, said Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John Batan.

"Mula noong nag-umpisa tayo ng konstruksyon noong 2016 ay nasa halos 65 percent ang ating progress rate para sa MRT-7," he said in a public briefing.

(Since we started construction in 2016, our progress rate is now at 65 percent for MRT-7.)

Authorities target making the railway partially operational in December, with full operations set in 2023, Batan said.

Meanwhile, the common station that will link LRT-1, MRT-3, MRT-7, and the Metro Manila Subway is now 75 percent complete, Batan said.