A total of 96.5 million SIMs have been registered as of May 19, a National Telecommunications Communication (NTC) official said on Monday.

The total represents 57.45 percent of the total 168 million SIMs in the country, NTC Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan said.

However, Salvahan said a 100 percent registration outturn is not expected.

"We don’t see that we will see the 100 percent mark, we’re looking at 100 to 110 [million] SIMs," he said.

The mandatory SIM registration deadline was extended for 90 days until July 26, 2023.