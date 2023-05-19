Home  >  Business

PH shares end week higher amid interest rate hike pause

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 20 2023 01:25 AM

Philippine shares capped the trading week higher as investors continued to cheer the pause in interest rate hikes. Michelle Ong reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, May 19, 2023
