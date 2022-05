Watch more News on iWantTFC

Cebu Pacific said it has received its third green Airbus A330 NEO which landed Friday.

The aircraft is also the first to be powered by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the country, Cebu Pacific Chief Strategy Officer Alex Reyes told ANC.

"This aircraft is green because it consumes less fuel but it can also carry more passengers," Reyes said.

The new Airbus A330 NEO is considered "green" because it consumes 20 to 25 percent fuel and can carry 459 passengers compared to the A330 CEO's 436, Reyes said.

Cebu Pacific has ordered 16 units of the said aircraft model. It operates a fleet of 74 aircraft.