Southeast Asia 'past the worst' of pandemic: equity analyst

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 20 2021 10:56 AM

MANILA - While the United States and Europe seem to be returning to normalcy following successful mass vaccination efforts, a Bangkok-based analyst believes Asian, and Southeast Asian economies in particular, will bounce back despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. 

“I’m not saying Southeast Asia is gonna fly, but I would say we’re past the worst,” said Andrew Stotz.
