Meralco bukas makipag-usap sa mga hirap magbayad ng utang

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 20 2021 11:29 AM

MAYNILA - Sinimulan na nitong linggo ng Meralco ang pagpapadala ng disconnection notice sa mga customer nitong hindi pa nakakapagbayad ng singil sa kuryente.

“Nung Sabado, naglabas kami ng anunsiyo dahil nagbalik na tayo sa GCQ (general community quarantine) so 'yung itinigil naming disconnection activities, nung na-lift na 'yung MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) at ibinaba na sa GCQ, 'yung disconnection notices ay ipinadala na natin simula Lunes,” pahayag ni ni Joe Zaldarriaga, tagapagsalita ng Meralco.

Sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Huwebes ng umaga, tiniyak ni Zaldarriaga na hindi naman agad magpuputol ng kuryente ang Meralco sa oras na matanggap ng mga customer ang disconnection notice. May 5 hanggang 7 araw na ibinibigay para maayos nila ang kanilang obligasyon.

“'Pag nakatanggap naman ang customers natin n'yan hindi naman antimano ay magpuputol tayo. Sabi nga namin magiging mapagmalasakit tayo ngayong panahon ng pandemya, kausapin lang po kami. Ina-adjust po namin case-to-case basis doon sa mga talagang nahihirapan magbayad. Hindi natin priority mamutol,” sabi niya.

Pero hiling nila sa mga customer na kung kaya namang magbayad ay huwag nang hintayin pa ang pagdating ng disconnection notice.

"‘Wag na nating paabutin 'yung last minute. Kahit hindi pa nila natatanggap, pero alam nilang may arrears sila, makipag-usap na po,” sabi niya.

Bukas naman aniya ang Meralco na makipag-usap. Maari silang tumawag sa hotline na 16211 para mapag-usapan ang kanilang account o makipag-ugnayan sa Meralco social media accounts.

- TeleRadyo 20 Mayo 2021
