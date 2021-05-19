Home  >  Business

PH shares close in the green despite Asian downturn

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2021 10:26 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Philippine shares ended trading in the green despite a downturn in Asia.

But at least one analyst believes the local bourse could fall below 6,000. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 19, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   stock market   PH shares   PH economy  