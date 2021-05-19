Home  >  Business

More businesses seen using chatbots and AI

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2021 02:20 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

More and more businesses will be employing chatbots to keep their customers engaged as the enterprises speed up their digitalization. Artificial intelligence is also making chatbots even more powerful. 
 
Read More:  ANC   ANC Top   market Edge   chatbots   AI   artificial intelligence   algorithm   BPO  