BSP keeps rate steading on cooling inflation, higher Q1 growth

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 18 2023 10:34 PM

The Philippine central bank retained its benchmark interest rate of 6.25 percent after nine consecutive hikes.

It also significantly lowered its 2023 inflation forecast. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 18, 2023
