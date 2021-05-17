Home  >  Business

PH shares inch up on last-minute bargain hunting

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 18 2021 12:31 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index reverses its losses at the last minute due to bargain-hunting.

An analyst anticipates more volatility in the market in the coming weeks. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 17, 2021
 
