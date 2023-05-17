Home > Business Philippine shares close higher at 6,635 ahead of BSP's policy rate decision ABS-CBN News Posted at May 17 2023 10:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares are still in positive territory as investors await the central bank’s policy decision on Thursday. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/news/05/17/23/ngcp-allays-hacking-concerns/news/05/17/23/house-replaces-arroyo-as-senior-deputy-speaker/video/news/05/17/23/senators-raise-countrys-interests-in-ngcp-probe/video/news/05/17/23/3-edca-projects-completed-in-puerto-princesa-city/video/news/05/17/23/suspended-lawmaker-teves-faces-murder-complaints-over-degamo-killing